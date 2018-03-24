March 23 heralded unprecedented achievement

The Pakistan Day is observed every year on 23rd March by the people of Pakistan to commemorate the unprecedented achievement of the Muslims of Subcontinent who passed the historic Pakistan Resolution on this day at the Iqbal Park, Lahore, in 1940. Pakistan’s struggle for independence was not merely aimed for the freedom of a country but it was to bring into being such an independent realm wherein the Muslims of Subcontinent could build a new society and a new state in the light of their faith, ideology, laws, values, culture and civilization. The Quaid-e-Azam awakened and organised the Muslims by assembling them on a single platform.

The Quaid had made up his mind for a separate homeland after having relentlessly worked to secure the political and economic interests of Muslims in an undivided India. Time and again while working from the platform of Indian Congress and closely watching the Nehru-Gandhi duo keeping the politico- economic interests of the Muslim community subservient to Hindu domination, he was convinced that future for Muslims in an undivided India was bleak.

He was rightly convinced that under a dispensation, dominated by Hindu majority and in the absence of any constitutional guarantees, Muslims had no chance to prosper and be able to live a life according to their ethos and culture. He realised that unless the Muslims secured a homeland of their own, Hindu prejudices, accumulated over centuries of living under Muslim rulers, would create a backlash to the disadvantage of the Muslim community.

Today, Pakistan unfortunately is bitterly divided along racial and sectarian lines, a reality that is fuelled by political maneuverings, societal upheavals, class frustrations, ideological divides and theological differences. All this has contributed to the mounting chaos and disorder in the society.

There has been an increasing trend to negatively project the country, which has severely affected the young generation, who are now cynical and disillusioned towards the state. So where do we go from here?

It is our responsibility – of all the people and the media – to highlight the positive aspects in our lives and stop discussions that are divisive and alienate the masses. Similarly, we have to protect our institutions. We should support objective endeavours, straightforward information and constructive suggestions for public consumption. It is our responsibility, especially the media, to teach tolerance and forbearance to the nation. We have to develop superior and finer character traits to build the society. But this can only be done by following higher ideals and lofty principles, which are not seen. Similarly, the core values of the society and religion have to protected at all costs.

Federalism in Pakistan caters for cultural pluralism and is based on respect for regional identities. In order to resolve the issues, we must create religious fraternity and harmony among the Muslims at all levels of the society. With participation of the public, the government functionaries, political parties and religious scholars at various levels, we can come out of our national identity crisis. While we are going through difficult times, the challenges are not insurmountable. We have to develop a sense of commitment, self belief and hard work. Our people, resources and knowledge are second to none and should be aimed at building positive outcomes.

Pakistan’s brilliant nationalist spirit was discovered during 23rd March, 1940. The historic Lahore Resolution of 1940 ignited unprecedented enthusiasm and spirit amongst the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Then, during the partition of Indo-Pakistan in 1947, where the new nation lost its enterprising generation but it was undoubtedly soul stirring to see people (already residing in the new country), galvanized in making all out efforts to voluntarily help the immigrants accommodate in the new country. The day would help raise awareness among the new generation about the struggle of the Muslims for their right to self-determination.