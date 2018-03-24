CJ takes notice of grid station on park land

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (Lesco’s) move to construct a grid station on a public park, reported Geo News. The Supreme Court summoned the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG summoned today (Saturday), as a two-member bench, headed by the chief justice, will hear the case at the Lahore Registry. The apex court has also summoned the provincial information secretary and senior member of the Board of Revenue.