Sat March 24, 2018
National

March 24, 2018

SQM merger with PTI

SWABI: The former office-bearers of Swabi Qaumi Mahaz (SQM) on Friday announced merger of the party with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

They made the announcement at a press conference in Swabi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, PTI district President Anwar Haqdad Khan, former President Rangaiz Khan and other office-bearers of the ruling party were present.

