Sat March 24, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 24, 2018

Twin cities celebrate Pakistan Day

Islamabad: The celebrations to mark the Pakistan Day were kicked off shortly after midnight on Friday with residents especially youngsters pledging to embark the country upon the path of progress and prosperity.

Different groups of youngsters riding bikes and cars thronged the public spots in the twin cities and enlightened the sky with dazzling fireworks. Various food outlets remained open till midnight to facilitate the visitors who reached the main centres to become part of the celebrations.

Keeping in mind the theme of the Pakistan Day the bikes and cars were decorated with national flags, green and white balloons and posters of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. The cake-cutting ceremonies were also held in the midnight in various markets including Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market and Karachi Company.

“It is really exciting to become part of the celebrations to mark the Pakistan Day because I think this is the high time to show love for our country in the face of growing internal and external threats,” said Saeed Ahmad, a youngster at the Jinnah Super Market.

