CITY PULSE: Amalgamation of Thoughts

Muhammad Shahid’s exhibition of miniature paintings titled ‘Amalgamation of Thoughts’ will open at the ArtScene gallery on March 29 and run until April 4. Shahid draws inspiration from his everyday life experiences. His observations have always been the integral ingredient in his work, some of them dating back to his childhood. Call 021-35371914 for more information.

Constructive Residue

Arif Hussain Khokhar’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Constructive Residue’ will open at the Koel Gallery on March 27 and run until April 5. Khokhar’s new body of work moves perhaps towards a mood of silence and emptiness, a turn towards delicacy. Its meaning resides in, and is in fact bound to, its formal making. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Landscaping Baluchistan

Faheem Baloch’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Landscaping Baluchistan’ will open at the ArtChowk gallery on March 29 and run until April 10. Baloch captures the majesty of his surroundings with masterly strokes in vibrant colours. The beauty of Balochistan is conveyed to the viewer in the most direct and honest manner by this artist belonging to the family of legendary Baloch brothers. Call 021-35300482 for more information.