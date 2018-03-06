Seeded players move to 2nd round

ISLAMABAD: Seeded players made it to the next round of the men’s singles category in the First Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Tennis Championship that got underway with the main round here at the PTF Complex on Monday.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan inaugurated the tournament. Results: Men’s singles first round: Muhammad Abid bt Farhan Ullah 6-0, 6-0; Abbas Khan bt Shahid Afridi 6-3, 7-5; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman bt Irfan Ullah 6-0, 6-0; Abdal Haider bt Barkat Ullah 7-6 (8), 6-4; Heera Ashiq bt Hamza bin Rehan 7-5, 6-2; Mohammad Zaid Mujahid bt Haris Irfanul Haq 6-0, 6-3; Ahmad Asjad Qureshi bt Wakeel Khan 6-3, 6-1; Mohammad Shoaib bt Faizan Khurram 6-2, 6-4; Mudassir Murtaza bt Shaheen Mehmood 7-5, 6-2; Muhammad Mia Bilal bt Ahmed Babar 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; Nauman Aftab bt Shahzad 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3); Muzammil Murtaza bt Ejaz Ahmad Khan 6-2, 6-0; Asadullah Khan bt Subhan bin Salik 6-1, 6-2; Ahmad Kamil bt Shakir Ullah 7-6 (4), 6-3; Yousaf Khalil bt Aman Attique Khan 6-0, 6-4; Shahzad Khan bt Saqib Umar 6-2, 6-1.

Boys’ Under-18 singles : Kamran Khan bt Hamid Ullah Yaqoob 6-1, 7-6 (4); Saad Abjad bt Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-0; Syed Ahmad Asjad Qureshi w/o Syed Muhammad Ahmad; Ahmad Kamil w/o Khalid Khan; Farman Shakeel bt Muhammad Hashamun 6-0, 6-0; Hasan Ali w/o Bakht Jamal Sajid; Moosa Chaudhry w/o Saad Irfan; Hamza bin Rehan bt Hamza Imran 6-0, 6-3; Waleed Qureshi w/o Muhammad Farzamun; Zalan Khan w/o Idrees Saqib; Mohammad Abdullah w/o Qambar Hasnain; Subhan bin Salik bt Huzair Khan 6-1, 6-0; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman bt Nalain Abbas 6-0, 6-2.