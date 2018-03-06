West Indies to play T20 series in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The doubts regarding the West Indies tour to Pakistan have now been cleared as the team from Caribbean Islands will play three-match T20 series in the first week of April at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told ‘The News’ that West Indies were set to play three-match T20 series in Pakistan this April.“Though the tour was never in doubt, however there were some formalities to be finalised. West Indies are to play matches against Pakistan on April 1, 2 and 4 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The team is arriving at the end of March to figure in the series,” the official said.

West Indies were scheduled to visit Pakistan in November 2017 for the series but due to heavy fog that engulfed major cities of Punjab including Lahore, the series was postponed.West Indies now has agreed to tour Pakistan late March following the renewed efforts from the PCB to finalise the three-match series.

“West Indies are to play three T20 matches against Pakistan in April. The series would be played after the completion of Pakistan Super League. The West Indies board has agreed to tour on the fresh schedule and is part of their commitment that they made a few months back,” a PCB official, when contacted, said.

He added that West Indies board was even agreed to send the team to Pakistan in November 2017 but organising the matches in the evening amid fog was almost impossible.

“That was the very reason we at that time decided to postpone the series for the next available dates,” the official said.It has also been learnt that the two cricketing board got agreed on a return of Pakistan.

“There is a good chance that both teams play a return series in West Indies or in USA late summer. That is a possibility. Pakistan is very much open to that and if we succeed in finalising some formalities, Pakistan may travel to USA to play the series,” he said.