Australia wrap up Test

DURBAN, South Africa: Australia wrapped up a 118-run win on the fifth day of the first Test against South Africa Monday.

It took Australia 18 minutes and 22 balls to claim the last South African wicket when Quinton de Kock swung across the line and was leg before wicket to Josh Hazlewood for 83.South Africa were bowled out for 298, adding five runs to their overnight total of 293-9. The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The match was effectively won and lost in the first innings when Australia took a lead of 189 runs.Half-centuries by David Warner and skipper Steve Smith and 96 by Mitchell Marsh enabled Australia to make 351.

Early wickets by off-spinner Nathan Lyon and a devastating spell of fast reverse swing bowling by Mitchell Starc sent South Africa tumbling to 162 in reply.South Africa fought back in the second half of the match, bowling with more purpose to bowl out the tourists for 227, then recovering from a nightmare start to their second innings, largely through Markram, who made 143, and de Kock.

The batting of the lower order of the teams was a significant difference.Australia’s last five wickets fell for a total of 166 runs overs the two innings, while South Africa could muster only 27 runs over the same period.Starc had match figures of 9-109 and was particularly effective against South Africa’s tail-enders.

TOSS: AUSTRALIA

AUSTRALIA FIRST INNINGS 351

SOUTH AFRICA FIRST INNINGS 162

AUSTRALIA SECOND INNINGS 227

SOUTH AFRICA SECOND INNINGS (overnight 293-9)

Markram c Paine b M Marsh 143

Elgar c Paine b Starc 9

Amla lbw b Hazlewood 8

De Villiers run out 0

Du Plessis b Cummins 4

De Bruyn c Paine b Hazlewood 36

De Kock lbw b Hazlewood 83

Philander c Paine b Starc 6

Maharaj b Starc 0

Rabada b Starc 0

Morkel not out 3

Extras (B-2, LB-3, NB-1) 6

Total (All out, 92.4 overs) 298

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-39, 3-39, 4-49, 5-136, 6-283, 7-290, 8-290, 9-290, 10-298.

BOWLING: Starc 18-2-75-4 (1nb), Hazlewood 15.4-2-61-3, Lyon 32-7-86-0, Cummins 15-3-47-1, M. Marsh 7-2-21-1, Smith 5-3-3-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND); TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL); Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).