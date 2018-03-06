Oscars gala hits halfway point as stars mark year of #MeToo

HOLLYWOOD, United States: Hollywood was sprinkled with stardust Sunday as cinema´s A-list came out for the Oscars, with a photo finish for best picture expected to cap an awards season overshadowed by scandal over sexual misconduct in showbiz.

Dark comedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" went into the show in pole position for the most prestigious prizes, although fairy tale romance "The Shape of Water" led the overall charge with 13 nominations on a night expected to highlight Tinseltown´s campaigns against sexual misconduct and gender inequality.

Hosted for the second straight year by late night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Academy Awards is beamed live around the world by ABC from Hollywood´s Dolby Theatre.

The show caps a difficult few months during which the industry has declared war on the pervasive culture of sexual impropriety unearthed by the downfall of movie mogul and alleged serial sex attacker Harvey Weinstein. Kimmel set the tone by targeting Weinstein in his opening monologue. The host said Weinstein´s downfall following dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and assault "was long overdue," along with the demise of numerous other Tinseltown figures caught up in scandal. "We can´t let bad behaviour slide any more. The world is watching us. We need to set an example," he said.

"And the truth is, if we are successful here, if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, if we can do that, women will only have to deal with harassment all the time at every other place they go."

The first Oscar of the night, for best supporting actor, went to Sam Rockwell for his acclaimed turn as a racist, violent police officer in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Allison Janney won the best supporting actress prize for her turn as the cold, sardonic mother of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya" -- capping a sparkling awards season which saw her win all major prizes. The statuesque 58-year-old Janney, the overwhelming favorite in the category, bested another actress playing a stern mother, Laurie Metcalf in "Lady Bird," as well as Octavia Spencer for "The Shape of Water."

"My fellow nominees, you represent everything that is good and right and human about this profession. You are all extraordinary," she enthused at the podium. With the #MeToo and Time´s Up campaigns against sexual misconduct and gender inequality dominating the 2018 awards circuit, this year´s Oscars gala is seen as an opportunity for Tinseltown to support female filmmaking.

Greta Gerwig is only the fifth woman in Oscars history to be nominated for best director -- for comedy/drama "Lady Bird" -- but she faces tough competition from Guillermo del Toro, the runaway favorite for "The Shape of Water."