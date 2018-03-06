Govt bans import of Ajinomoto salt

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Commerce Division, with the permission of the Prime Minister, has banned the import of Monosodium Glutamate (commonly known Ajinomoto salt).

“An SRO No. 266(I)/2018 has been issued to this effect by the Ministry of Commerce”, said spokesman of the Ministry here on Monday.