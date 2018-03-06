Sindh governor inaugurates Moroccan Food, Culture Festival

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair along with Ambassador of Morocco Mohammad Karmoune and Hon. Consul General of Morocco Ishtiaq Baig inaugurated Moroccan Food and Culture Festival at a local hotel, says a press release here on Monday.

Sindh governor while addressing on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Ishtiaq Baig for organizing the festival, which is becoming a popular event of the city. He said Pakistan and Morocco enjoy brotherly relationship based on solid foundation of common religion and culture and there is a great potential of enhancing the bilateral trade between two countries.

Ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune welcomed the governor and guests attending the event. He said that Morocco and Pakistan have historic relationship and such events bring the people of two countries closer.

Ishtiaq Baig, Hon. Consul General of Morocco in his speech said that Moroccan Food and Culture Festival has become a yearly event and Karachiites look for it, he also said that the bilateral trade is enhancing and reached to more than $400 per annum.

Renowned Moroccan fashion designer presented his collection of Moroccan traditional Kaftan at an impressive fashion show, the guests were served Moroccan cuisine prepared by the chef who especially flown from Morocco. More than 300 guests from all walks of life attended the event. Food festival will continue for the general public for another two days.