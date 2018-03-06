Senator seeks chair’s ruling on independents

ISLAMABAD: Amid speculations about the independent senators-elect possible political alignment, PML-N Senator Abdul Qayyum in the Senate Monday sought the outgoing Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani’s ruling on the matter.

On a point of public importance, the PML-N senator from Chakwal, urged the chair to give his ruling on the status of the independent candidates, elected as senators, as he pointed out the Constitution is silent on the time limit required for them to join a political party unlike the National Assembly or provincial assemblies.

He noted that articles 53 and 59 clearly state that a member, who is elected as an independent candidate to national or provincial assembly is required to indicate within three days, which party he/she is supposed to join. But when it is about the Senate, he noted, there is no mention of any timeframe for an independent candidate to join any political party as it gives a freehand to the member whether he/she should join a party or remain independent for the whole term.

Senator Abdul Qayyum sought ruling of the chair on the matter as the party had to field independent candidates for recently held Senate elections after the Supreme Court annulled then PML-N president Nawaz Sharif’s nominees as the party candidates. However, Rabbani remained silent.

PML-N lawmaker contended if there was no bar in the Constitution, the members, who have been elected as independent senators can announce their joining as they were backed by the PML-N. Earlier, opposition senators slammed the government for unprecedented domestic borrowing, which they feared will leave the national economy to the new government in an alarming shape with fudged figures. Legislators also expressed grave concern over half-hearted efforts aimed at mainstreaming of womenfolk by issuing CNICs to them, enabling them to exercise their right to vote.

It was noted by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman that government had over Rs16 trillion domestic borrowing, which was larger than Pakistan’s total annual budget. Speaking on a motion, the PPP senator said that it was quite alarming that domestic borrowing had exceeded the total size of a country’s annual budget, showing that the domestic debt had increased 71 percent in a short span of one year. She came down on the government for its “flawed” repayment plan, saying in order to stop accountability, the government has changed the definition of domestic borrowing twice to keep the masses and its representatives in the dark.

“No one can get any information about debt burden as government is calling the shots through the Financial Act and it is their only instrument through which it is concealing from us all its blunders related to finance,” she alleged.

She pointed out that the total foreign reserves of the country stood at $12 billion, which was again shocking, adding the country was moving towards crisis of public finance, adding the inflation figures were being fudged by the government, and foreign reserves are going down by $250 million a day.