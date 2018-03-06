Delimitation of constituencies: ECP issues draft list of proposals

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday issued a draft list of proposals for the delimitation of constituencies, inviting constituents to file objections, if any, within 30 days, reducing Punjab’s NA (general) seats from 148 to 141.

While Sindh and Fata will continue to have unchanged seats of the National Assembly i.e. 61 and 12 respectively, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s seats have been increased from 35 to 39 and Balochistan’s from 14 to 16 and the federal capital’s from two to three.

The report was released after completing the extensive exercise of redefining the boundaries of provincial and the National Assembly constituencies in light of the provisional results of the census held last year.

The National Assembly will continue to have 272 general seats. Out of these, Punjab will have the biggest share with 141 seats, followed by Sindh with 61 seats, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 39 and Balochistan 16 seats.

Now, instead of Peshawar, Chitral will now be the first constituency of the national and KP assemblies. KP's last constituency in the National Assembly will be NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan-II. Peshawar, which is the provincial capital of KP will comprise NA-27-31 constituencies.

Constituencies ranging from NA-40 to NA-51 will belong to Fata, while NA-52, 53 and 54 will belong to Islamabad capital territory.

Punjab's first constituency in the National Assembly will be NA-55 Attock-I while the last constituency from the province will be NA-195 Rajanpur-III. Attock will now have two constituencies, whereas previously it had three. Rawalpindi will consist of NA-56-63. Lahore’s share in the National Assembly has been increased from 13 to 14 seats in view of increase in its population while Faisalabad will have NA-101-110 constituencies. Another major city Multan will comprise of NA-154-159.

The first NA constituency belonging to Sindh will be NA-196 Jacobabad while the last constituency will be NA-256 Karachi Central-IV, whereas the port city will have NA-239-256 constituencies. NA-297 Qila Saifullah/Zhob will be the first Balochistan constituency in the National Assembly while its last constituency will be NA-272 Lasbela/Gwadar.

At provincial assemblies level, the total number of constituencies in Punjab Assembly will be 297, Sindh Assembly will have 130 general seats, KP Assembly 99 seats and Balochistan Assembly 51 seats.

As per the constitution, delimitation of constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies is a prep-requisite, following the national census, prior to holding of general election.