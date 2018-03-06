PM urges Saarc states to explore its true potential

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan on Monday said South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) was an important forum which required serious and sincere efforts by the member countries to explore its true potential.

Talking to Secretary General of Saarc Amjad Hussain B. Sial who called on him here, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan was committed to play a constructive role in Saarc. Abbasi emphasised that Saarc believed in sovereignty of its member nations and thus was beneficial in making way forward for peace, stability and progress in the region.

Amjad Hussain who belongs to Pakistan's Foreign Service and was appointed Secretary General Saarc in 2017 at the current chair Nepal, updated the prime minister on the recent activities of Saarc.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abbasi attended a banquet dinner hosted in his honour by Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli here Monday evening.

The banquet was joined by senior officials of the Nepal government and Pakistani delegates.

Earlier, Prime Minister Abbasi arrived here Monday on a two-day official visit to felicitate the Nepalese leadership on successful completion of democratic process, resulting in the formation of new government.

Nepal's Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada received the prime minister on his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport.