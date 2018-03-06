Senate body deplores Nadra ‘discrimination’ against Pakhtuns

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik on Monday has taken serious notice of the matter wherein Nadra has instructed its staff in writing to “send Pashto speaking towards help desk for proper interview before token issuance” terming it derogatory and highly condemnable.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under its chairman Senator A Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Shahi Syed, Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini and Senator Seher Kamran. Secretary Interior, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, DIG Security Islamabad and officials from Ministry of Law and others also attended and brief the meeting.

Senator Shahi Syed took up the issue of issuance of instructions by Nadra to its staff wherein they are directed to send Pashtoo speaking towards help desk for proper interview before token issuance.

Terming it highly condemnable and derogatory, Senate Standing Committee Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik directed secretary interior to investigate into it, take back the instructions immediately and also directed Nadra chairman to appear before the committee and explain as to why such instructions were being passed.

He said, "We all are equal and respectable citizens of the state of Pakistan and no such discrimination based on language, color, creed, cast or any other would be tolerable." Senator Shahi Syed expressed grave concerns over the issuance of such instructions and said the move had hurt the feelings of Pashtoon.

Senator A Rehman Malik said that suspected applicant could be from any province so there was no logic in mentioning ‘Pakhtuns” in particular.

Rehman Malik asked the Islamabad Police to brief the committee on the achievements of the Islamabad Police for the last two years and also capacity building resources including pending request of police in enhancing the capacity building with finance or interior ministries.