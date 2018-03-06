PML-N most popular political party: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz on Monday said the success of a candidate-backed by the PML-N in the Sargodha by-election, just like the Senate polls, was a manifestation of the public trust in the party’s policies and a triumph of politics based on the principles of public service and transparency.

In his statement, the chief minister congratulated winning candidate Yasir Zafar Sindhu and the party workers over the victory. “After the success in Lodhran, the by-election of Sargodha has reaffirmed people’s trust in the PML-N leadership and their policies. The people have shown the mirror to the elements doing the negative politics of falsehood and allegations. The elements involved in the politics of agitation, chaos and sit-ins have been defeated in Lodhran and Sargodha,” he added.

“The results of the by-elections are the writing on the wall for such elements involved in the politics of chaos. By rejecting such elements, people have given a clear cut message that there is no room for the politics of anarchy.”

Shahbaz said the PML-N was the most popular political party in the country due to its positive style of politics, adding that the people would reaffirm PML-N’s policies through their votes in the general elections.

On the other hand, the chief minister, in his separate statements, expressed a deep sense of sorrow grief over the death of famous intellectual and political leader Jam Saqi and Dr Bilal Aslam Sufi, former president of Flour Mills Association and a cousin of Strategic Reforms Unit DG.

He also expressed his grief over the loss of precious human lives in road accidents in Gujar Khan and Chakwal.