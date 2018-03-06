Software being built for voting of overseas Pakistanis, Senate told

By Mumtaz Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law, Justice Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk said in the Senate on Monday that software, being prepared in the light of the Supreme Court order regarding the voting right mechanism for overseas Pakistanis, will be presented in the apex court next month.

However, the minister contended that there was need for extreme prudence and consideration with regards to the matter and that instead of getting entangled in a multifaceted issue, other issues, concerning the masses needed to be addressed.

This he said while winding up a debate in the House on a motion moved by the PTI Senator Azam Swati to discuss steps taken so far by the government to grant the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

The House began its last session before the parliamentary year ends on March 11 with which 52 senators will also bow out, including Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani and Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. The House also passed ‘The National Civic Education Commission Bill, 2017’ to provide for and promote civic education and create awareness relating to fundamental rights and obligations of citizens. It was moved by the PPP Senator Sehar Kamran.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan did not oppose the bill, but asked her to hold it back for a month so that approval from the cabinet can be obtained and funds arranged for the proposed commission. However, she insisted on its passage.

Lawmakers, belonging to the treasury and opposition benches strongly advocated grant of what they called the fundamental right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis. However, taking a different line, the MQM Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said there was a need to look into induction of provisions in the law on Pakistani political parties’ activities overseas, as there was a ban in India on political parties’ activities abroad. On the contrary, he pointed out that Pakistani parties not only carry out political activities overseas but also collect donations. He said many parties had office-bearers abroad, who belong to other such countries which did not acknowledge dual nationality. He said such people were no more Pakistani citizens, yet they hold political activities on their behalf.