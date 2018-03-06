ADB provided $1.7b for supporting power sector: Yang

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Ahmed Leghari said that power would be provided in accordance with the demand during next summer.

He said that the circular debt was not standing at over Rs900 billion. Awais Ahmad Leghari expressed these views while addressing seminar “Pak Power: Progress and Way Forward” organised by Geo/Jang Group here at local hotel on Monday. He said that electricity would be provided to the masses according to the demand during next summer to avoid losses.

The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Country Director in Pakistan Xiaohong Yang said that they would continue supporting Pakistan for improving its capacity and overcoming system blackouts in the country in future.

“We have provided $1.7 billion for supporting power sector since 2006. One of our core areas is supporting National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) because it played crucial role for overcoming blackouts in the country. For ensuring real time monitoring of power system, the SCADA system will be installed after the approval of Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec),” the ADB’s Country Director Xiaohong Yang said while addressing seminar.

Awais Leghari at the concluding session said that the circular debt was not standing at over Rs900 billion if excluding Rs400 billion on account of Power Holding Company. The annual gap, he said, stood at between Rs120 to Rs150 billion last year that had surfaced because of inefficiencies but after tariff determination this gap would come down during the current year. He said that he wanted to see competition at Discos level when more investors would come in and the customers would have options to get electricity at competitive price.

He said that the energy security would be the future requirement of power sector. He said that the power distribution companies would have to overcome its losses as Peshawar Power Company was facing losses in the range of Rs30 to Rs40 billion per annum, Quetta Power Company Rs50 billion and Sukkar Power company Rs20 billion on annual basis. He said the renewable energy was way forward for Pakistan. He raised the point to ponder whether small hydropower projects which seemed attractive but having price of 11 cents could become affordable or not.

He said that the transfer/posting was done purely on merit after which many MNAs and MPAs were not happy from him.

All key players representing transmission and distribution companies of power sector stated that there would be no loadshedding and blackouts in the country in coming summer where there would be recovery of 100 percent on feeders.

During the second session, General Manager Pepco Saleem Ahmed said that total outstanding recoveries of power sector stood at Rs729.8 billion but added in the same breath that they were focusing on improving recoveries which had now gone up to 94 percent. Total numbers of consumers stands at 25.5 million of which 86 percent are domestic consumers.

The average losses of distribution companies (Discos) were brought down to 17.9 percent in last two years period, he said and added that the losses of Peshawar Electric Power Company (Pesco) had touched 32 percent.

Amjad Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer Alternate Energy Development Board said in his presentation that Pakistan was losing 4 percent of GDP because of energy constraints but now the stage had come when the focus would be shifted from ensuring supply side to energy security over next few years. The global trends showed that wind and solar power attracted $285 billion investment in 2015 while gas and coal $130 billion but 2016 witnessed drop in renewable energy investments by 23 percent in 2016 but its production went up. With renewable energy plan, Pakistan will add 1200MW electricity with investment of $0.637 million by 2020 through solar power while for wind energy there will be investment of $3 billion. With baggase the electricity of 200MW will be produced.

Managing Director NTDC Zafar Abbas said that there would be no issue of power evacuation once its generated and made part of national grid as they planned placing transmission system from all power projects undertaken by the government. He highlighted certain challenges including price escalation of land and added that the funding problems also needed to be resolved.

Another representative of NTDC stated that the climate change and fog was causing blackouts in congested cities and there was need to resolve this issue.

The representative of Chinese company working on Lahore-Matiari Transmission line said that they had completed the site survey and preliminary design of this transmission line and security arrangements were put in place. The physical work, he said, had not yet started but the Chinese company did not see any problem for executing this project.

The representatives of Discos in panel discussions said that although their recoveries were improved but there was need to place automation and technology to further improve the system. The Lesco representative said that their recovery stood at 100 percent. The Fesco’s Ahmed Mujhaid said that 98 percent feeder was free of loadshedding and added that the criminal justice system did not cause fear among those committing white collar crimes. Chaudhry Ikram from Mepco said that they were covering 48 percent area of Punjab and they were introducing automation of billing and other sectors. The losses stood at 16.8 percent including 15 percent technical losses and 1.8 percent administrative losses.

The Iesco’s Mr Basit said that the losses were reduced from 3.4 percent and invested Rs1800 million to bring it down to 1.9 percent. Despite this improvement, he said that they had registered 1700 FIRs against power theft cases.

Imran Ashraf, a consultant of power sector said that the losses of power sector stood at Rs200 billion and with injection of improved supply the losses might touch Rs350 billion. The Discos, he said, should be privatised.