Tue March 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

Obituary

MINGORA: Mother of Said Shahabuddin, a private television correspondent, passed away and was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Mingora City on Monday.

A large number of people including civil society activists, journalists and lawyers attended her funeral prayer. ‘Qul’ would be offered at Usmanabad on Thursday.

