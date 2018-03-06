tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Mother of Said Shahabuddin, a private television correspondent, passed away and was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Mingora City on Monday.
A large number of people including civil society activists, journalists and lawyers attended her funeral prayer. ‘Qul’ would be offered at Usmanabad on Thursday.
