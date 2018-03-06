Obituary

ABBOTTABAD: Nadine Khanum, wife of late Sqn Ldr Sardar Mohsin Hayat Khan of Wah village, passed away on Monday.

The deceased was mother of Sardar Omar Hyat-Khan, Sardar Taimur Hayat Khan, Sabrina Hayat and sister of Brig (Retd) Jan Nadir Khan. Her ‘Qul’ will be held at House No. 1, Gulistan Colony, College Road (Karimpura), Abbottabad Cantt, on Wednesday.