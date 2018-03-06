NAB arrests officials, others over fund embezzlement charge

PESHAWAR: The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday arrested Dildar Muhammad Danish, former Deputy Commissioner Shangla presently working as Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Mansoor Haider, TMO Tehsil Puran, Imdadullah TOI, Raja Usman Ali, Tehsil Nazim Puran, Muhammad Hanif, contractor, and Yousaf Khan, senior clerk. As per the official communiqué issued by the NAB, the suspects were allegedly involved in corruption and corrupt practices and embezzled funds allocated for rehabilitation of infrastructure of flood damages in Shangla district in the year 2016.

The bureau claimed that Deputy Commissioner Shangla received more than Rs537 million from PDMA for rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by flood due to rains in April, 2016. It said, the TMA’s of Alpuri and Puran tehsils used the names of contractors as eyewash and embezzled over Rs 100 million through fake accounts and fake bills.