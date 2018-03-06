Damaan Cultural Festival concludes amid great fun

TANK: The three-day colourful Damaan Cultural Festival concluded amid great fun and joy here on Monday.

Operational Commander Brigadier Amir Abbas was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the festival.

District Nazim Mustafa Khan Kundi, Deputy Commissioner Raja Fazal Khaliq and others were also present.

The district council had organised the event which was supervised by the district administration.

Various sports competitions, including polo, horse race, kabaddi, javelin throw, basketball, wrestling, archery and dog race were held at the festival.

Apart, from this, poetry recitation, naat competitions and traditional dances were also presented.

Brigadier Amir Abbas said the event was organised after 16 years, which, he pointed out, was a great achievement of the district council and administration.

The official said the last time the event was organised in 2002. He said that the successful holding of the event was a message to the anti-social elements that the people of Tank were peaceful. He said the area was cleared off militants and peace had been restored to Tank as a result of sacrifices rendered by the people and the law enforcers.

He said in future the event would be organised on regular basis to provide recreational facilities to the entertainment starved people of Tank.

Mustafa Kundi appreciated the security arrangements, adding the participation of people in such a huge number in the festival was a good omen.Later, the chief guest gave away cash awards and trophies to the winners.