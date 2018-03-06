4th national conference: Medical journals importance to knowledge contribution highlighted

PESHAWAR: A senior physician and former principal of the Khyber Medical College ( KMC), Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Azam Khan, has said that medical journals could contribute to knowledge by publishing quality research and ensuring that peer review process is in place.

“Best results in healthcare can be achieved if we bring together researchers and policy makers to promote research culture,” the elderly physician noted while speaking as chief guest at the 4th national conference of “Medical Journal Editors” organized jointly by Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Pakistan Association of Medical Editors (PAME) on Monday.

The theme of the PAME conference was “Visibility of Pakistani Journals in International Arena: A Challenge”.

Beside others KMU former VC Prof. Dr. Mohammad Daud Khan, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid, PAME President Prof. Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar, editors, editorial teams of medical journals, authors and researches from other parts of the country were also present on the occasion.

Dr Nasiruddin said in Pakistan public health remains neglected. “It is the quality of research which matters the most and not the quantity. Research should help solve healthcare issues faced in our country. At present, almost every medical college and institution has its own medical journal but their quality leaves much to be desired,” he went on to add.

He emphasised on the importance of organising regular workshops, training courses for capacity building of editors, editorial teams, researchers to help improve the quality and standard of medical journals.

?Ophthalmologist Prof Dr Mohammad Daud Khan said that Pakistan with a huge population had a lot of useful data. “It is a moral obligation of the doctors to document all the data and have the relevant details of the patients they treat and examine. They should know their patients fully well. But unfortunately a large number of healthcare professionals do not maintain any record of patients which is highly unethical. If we have proper data, it will help the doctors to make presentations and write scientific papers. We need to promote research and encourage our healthcare professionals to document data and write research articles,” he added.

The newly elected president of the PAME, Dr. Jamshed Akhtar, said the aim of PAME was to improve editorial standards and to promote professionalism in medical editing through education, self-criticism and self-guidance.

He hoped the conference would help promote collaboration and exchange among editors, authors, researchers and publishers of medical journals and improving the quality of research work done at various levels.

KMUJ chief editor Prof. Dr. Akhtar Shireen, Director, ORIC, Dr. Zohaib Khan, and Deputy Director Dr. Zeeshan Kibriya also addressed.