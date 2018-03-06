Steps sought for Gujjar community welfare

MARDAN: The Gujjar Qaumi Movement Pakistan on Monday urged the government to take steps for the welfare of the Gujjar community members and promotion of their language along with culture.

Zareen Khan Gujjar, President, Gujjar Qaumi Movement Pakistan, made the call while speaking at a news conference at the Mardan Press Club.

General Secretary of the body, Umar Farooq Gujjar, Imran Gujjar and other office bearers were also present.

Zareen Khan Gujjar said that Gujjars were living in different parts of the country and especially in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but they were denied due rights by successive governments, adding 80 percent Gujjars were uneducated.

He believed that over eight million Gujjars were living in different parts of the country, adding the Gujjar Qaumi Movement Pakistan had been launched to unite the community.

Zareen Khan Gujjar said the movement had been registered with the in the Election Commission as a party in 2015. He said the Election Commission had allotted him aero plane as election symbol, adding candidates would be fielded to contest the next general election.

He demanded the government to give air time to Gujjari language on the state-run television and allocate quota for Gujjars in government jobs.

Zareen Khan Gujjar demanded the government to take proper steps for the promotion of culture of Gujjars. He sought a spate province status for Malakand division.