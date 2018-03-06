FC to replace army in tribal areas

KHAR: Sector Commander North Brigadier Amir Kiyani on Monday said that the Pakistan Army would hand over the security responsibilities in the tribal areas to the Frontier Corps (FC) and deploy its personnel along the border with Afghanistan in the near future.

Speaking at the passing-out parade ceremony of fresh recruits of FC who completed their training here, he said the army had prepared a plan to replace the security forces with FC personnel in tribal areas and deploy the force at the western border. Commandant, Bajaur Scouts, Colonel Rehman Qadir, Political Agent Aamir Khattak and other officials were present on the occasion.

A total of 273 recruits passed out on the occasion.

Brigadier Amir Kiyani said the FC force was playing a crucial role in the war against terrorism and maintenance of law and order in tribal areas.

He said the FC force had a history of gallantry stretched over 100 years and its services for the motherland were matchless. The official talked about the ongoing operations against militants in various parts of the country in general and tribal areas in particular.

He said fresh recruitment in FC were being made under the National Action Plan , adding automatic arms had been provided and other steps taken to enhance the capacity of the force.

The official hoped these measures would not only help improve the force performance but also the force would help other law enforcement agencies in eradicating militancy.