Paramedics to observe strike on 7th

WANA: The paramedics on Monday announced to stage a protest against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in South Waziristan as they said that the provincial government was not serious about their demands.
The decision was made during a meeting of the Paramedical Association South Waziristan held with its president Faqir Zada Sabeel Khan in the chair.
They alleged that the provincial government had reneged on its pledges had made with paramedics and the paramedics central body had given a call for protest on March 7 next.
