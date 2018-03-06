Violation of agreement alleged: Landowners want work on dam suspended

MANSEHRA: The people, whose lands were acquired for 850 megawatt Suki Kinari hydropower project being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), have asked government to stop work on the dam until their demands are met.

“The high-level committee had agreed to revise prices of our lands, houses and trees but federal government rejected the summary and we would take to the streets against it,” Mian Ashraf, the chairman of affected people committee, told reporters on Monday.

The committee met here earlier in the day and decided not to allow work on their lands acquired for the Suki Kinari dam being built under the CPEC.

Ashraf said that government had signed an agreement with affected people that they would be paid Rs2 million per kanal for land acquired for dam and Rs3000 per square foot for houses to be submerged under water reservoir and double the price of trees. “Whatever was agreed by the government is not being passed on to landowners and affected families,” he said.

The committee head alleged that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had refused to approve the revised prices. “The committee constituted by federal government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary and federal secretaries met prime minister for approval of revised funds but he declined to do so,” he said.

Ashraf said that members of the committee of various patwar circles would again meet today in Balakot and announce further line of action.