Factories smoke perturbs Bara residents

BARA: Residents of Bara bazaar and its surrounding areas have asked authorities concerned to resolve the issue of smoke emitting from factories in residential areas of Bara tehsil in Khyber Agency.

They complained that several illegal factories had been established in Alamgudar, Karigar Garhi, Malik Garhi, Kalanga and other areas.

Talking to The News here on Monday, Jehanzaib Afridi said that influential people had established dozens of factories in residential areas which emitted poisonous smoke. He added that several factories including steel mills, marble, mobile and others emitted smoke that troubled the people.

Local residents said that the raw materials of steel mills and marbles were also being thrown on roadsides and streets. “I am ready to vacate the house in Karigar Garhi and shift to another place due to poisonous smoke and smell of the factories,” he said.

Another resident, Qadeer Khan, told this scribe that local people had been facing difficulties due to factories surrounding Bara Bazaar. He said that many residents had purchased their property and shifted to Peshawar and other safe areas.

The resident added that early in the morning, people had to prepare for breakfast but due to heavy smoke of the factories, schoolchildren and daily-wagers left homes without having breakfast. “Our area has been facing a host of problems including the illegally established factories,” another resident, Arman Shah Afridi, told the scribe.

He said many people were suffering chest, stomach and other diseases in the area. “The factories’ owners should install chimneys in the factory for releasing smoke and gas but there is no chimney for controlling the smoke which spreads to the residential area,” he maintained.

He said the political administration and other responsible officials had no check and balance on the factories in Bara while the people, particularly women were suffering.

The residents of Alamgudar, Karigar Garhi, Malik Garhi, Zulfiqar Garhi and Kalanga areas asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and other authorities to shift the factories from residential area to rid people of smoke and gas smell.