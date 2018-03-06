Fata may face Rs10b budget cut for low utilisation of uplift funds

PESHAWAR: The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) is gong to face a budget cut of around Rs10 billion due to the dismally low utilisation of the development funds by the Fata Secretariat.

An official of the Fata Secretariat on Monday shared with The News the statement, showing sector-wise allocation, releases and expenditures of development funds in the tribal areas up to February that reflected a murky picture of development utilisation.

Pleading anonymity, the official noted that with the wind knocked out of the sails of the much-vaunted Fata Reforms Initiative, the awful state of Fata’s development budget was staring us in the eye.

The total Fata Annual Development Programme (ADP) outlay for the current financial year was Rs24.5 billion.

According to the statement of the Finance Department of the Fata Secretariat, as of February 22, only Rs5.8 billion had been utilised in the first eight months of the current financial year.

The low utilisation left the Fata Secretariat with a very tight schedule to utilise the rest of Rs18.7 billion in the remaining four months of the current fiscal year.

The official said that in view of the low funds utilization capacity of the Fata Secretariat, it is highly unlikely that funds earmarked for ADP will be utilized in the final quarter.

He argued that in real terms only three months were left because in the month of Ramazan the development work on the ground comes to a grinding halt and utilization of funds becomes nearly impossible.

He further said that Fata Secretariat was able to fetch so far only Rs4.2 billion in the first quarter and Rs4 billion in the second quarter from the federal government.

The official revealed that second quarter funds were secured on January 4, which means the amount earmarked for the period of October 2017 to December 2017 was secured after the period had lapsed.

It was also indicated that so far the funds of third quarter (January to March) to the tune of Rs8.5 billion had not been retrieved from the federal government.

The official pointed out that the third quarter funds should have been secured from the federal government at least by the second week of January. “Had that happened, there would have been a distant chance that the fourth quarter funds of Rs 8.5billion would have been obtained and utilized till June 30, 2018,” the official argued.

According to the sector-wise expenditure statement, 71 percent of the funds released over the last two quarters have been utilized, but utilization against the annual allocations comes to just 24 percent.

The total releases during the two quarters pitched at Rs8.22 billion, while utilization has been estimated at Rs5.86 billion that comes to 71.28 percent. As compared to the total allocation of Rs24.50 billion the utilization is no more than 24 percent.

The statement shows that in terms of least priority sectors, Social Welfare utilised 5 percent, Public Health Engineering (PHE) 15 percent, Health 18 percent and Forestry took the lead with 44 percent. Education sector utilized just 16 percent of the funds allocated to it in the ADP.

The official said efforts to get a record increase of Fata ADP from 19 billion to 24.5 billion for the current year will be in vain due to the ineptitude and apathy of the officials and somewhat “institutionalized corrupt practices”.

He claimed that as opposed to the previous many years when Fata ADP was utilised from 95 to 100 percent, this year it will face a huge lapse. He noted that almost all the funds earmarked for the fourth quarter of almost Rs9 to 10 billion would either lapse or surrendered to the federal government.

The federal government, he said, on seeing the inability of Fata Secretariat to utilise the funds would certainly impose a budgetary cut of the full fourth quarter.

Coming to the proposed Fata Reforms and the promised 10-year socio-economic development plan, the official said that according to the plan an amount of Rs100 billion will be dedicated for Fata’s development for a period of 10 years in order to bring it on a par with the rest of country.

He said “while all those proposals on paper seem very novel, but reality is kicking us in the head with the mess the bureaucrats and officials at the helm of affairs are doing with Fata right now. There is only one loser in this whole regime and that’s the already compromised and hapless dwellers of the tribal belt.”