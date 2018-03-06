Ashiyana Housing scandal: NAB to hold Ahad Cheema, accomplice for two weeks

LAHORE: An accountability court judge Najamul Hassan on Monday extended the physical remand of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema and Bismillah Engineering Company CEO Shahid Shafiq, a co-accused in the corruption case, till March 19, in Ashiyana Housing Scheme fraud.

NAB produced both the accused before the court after expiry of their previous physical remand and got the custody for another 15 days.

A NAB investigation officer submitted a preliminary investigation report before the court contending that mobile phones and laptop recovered from Ahad Khan Cheema had been sent to Forensic Science laboratory for forensic test. He alleged that he bought 32-kanal land in the names of his brother, sister and cousin.

The prosecutor said that Punjab Land Development Company was supposed to provide houses to the common citizens at low cost but unfortunately not even a single house was built at Aashiyana house scheme launched for the public.

He said Ahad Cheema’s brother, sister and cousin were issued notices but they did not appear before NAB. The scheme’s farms were sold to the people against Rs60 million while Rs190 million were drawn from the national exchequer in the name of the payments. The prosecutor pleaded with the court to allow 14 days further remand of both the accused so that they could complete their investigation.

NAB Prosecutor Waris Janjua informed the court that Cheema allegedly awarded contract to Bismillah Company in return for 32-kanal land. Prosecutor said that the land was transferred to family members of Cheema, including his sister and cousin.