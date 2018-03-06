Nawaz shifted Rs900b abroad, says Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday charged that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had not shifted Rs300 billion but Rs900 billion out of the country.

Addressing a press conference here at the residence of Dr Imran Shah, he said Nawaz gave no proof in support of his assets and was staging a drama that conspiracies were being hatched against him.

He said money was used in the Senate election and it was sad that some PTI members of the KP Assembly had sold their conscience by pocketing money.

He said an inquiry committee had been constituted and a strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible for violating the party discipline.