Appeal against acquittal of Axact CEO: No adjournment will be given to FIA next time: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Expressing annoyance at the attitude of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to adjourn hearing into appeal against the acquittal of Shoaib Sheikh, Chief Executive of Axact, Justice Athar Minallah of Islamabad High Court (IHC) remarked that the court was giving them last chance and they would not be given adjournment next time.

Justice Athar Minallah issued these remarks during hearing into an appeal of FIA against acquittal of Axact Chief Executive Shoaib Sheikh in fake degree case on Monday. He said that the attitude of FIA would be brought to the notice of Supreme Court if it continued the same in future. The court summoned copy of the orders of Supreme Court in connection with Axact case from deputy attorney general.

IHC Division Bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah, lead judge and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb held the hearing. When the hearing started an associate of Hamid Ali Shah, private counsel for FIA, told the court that senior counsel could not appear in the court due to engagement in Supreme Court, therefore hearing should be adjourned. Justice Athar Minallah asked him where the copy of order of the Supreme Court was. At this, the counsel said that he did not carry that copy. Justice Athar Minallah said that it seemed that FIA was not serious about its case, while Supreme Court had ordered to dispose of this case in a definite period.