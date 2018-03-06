Efforts on to imprison Nawaz again: Saad

LAHORE: Attempts are being made yet again to imprison the prime minister who made the country a nuclear power, said Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

“How many times will they send Nawaz Sharif to jail and how many others will they declare thieves and dacoits,” questioned Saad as he addressed a women’s convention of the PML-N at a local hotel. Nawaz was ousted because he would not take any dictation, he added.

Speaking about certain powers, the minister said they created political parties of their own and got people to switch their loyalties. However, he said, whatever was happening in Pakistan was not taking place for the first time, adding that all institutions of the country should work within their limits. Speaking about the people’s loyalty to the Sharifs, Saad said people liked Nawaz because whenever he came into power he worked for their welfare. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif provided facilities to the people, the minister said, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan should have also done something for KP, where his party is in power.