People, PML-N have one narrative: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said consecutive decisions against him were nothing but ‘Sikha Shahi’ adding that the PML-N and people’s narrative was the same.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court, he said no one could deprive the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of its election symbol.

“However hard they may try to suppress us, the people of Pakistan will support us even more,” he said.

Talking about the PML-N’s victory in the Senate election and Sargodha by-election, Nawaz said these political developments were an eye-opener for those out to suppress them.

“People are realising that our principled stance is right, and they are supporting us for the sanctity of vote.

They are resorting to a revolt, as they are not cattle. They elect their prime minister but four to five people kick him out and that too without any reason.”

Nawaz said neither he had murdered anyone nor was he god father but they removed him from power.

The people of Pakistan, he said, will never tolerate this and they will resist this tyranny.

“Anyone who can’t resist tyranny is a tyrant himself. This will not go any further. This is a country of 22 million people. This is my country, this is your country and this country in not for a dictator who could impose his own will upon the masses.

We are braving all the hardships and sparing no sacrifice. Now the time has come where they have to decide the period of my disqualification.

First they put me out of government and then they took away my party presidency. They have disqualified me but I stand qualified in the eyes of the people. They have faith in my leadership,” Sharif said.

Meanwhile, legal counsel for Nawaz Sharif Khawaja Haris Ahmed completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness Rao Abdul Hannan, who is visa consular at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Haris pointed out discrepancies in the documents submitted by Hannan.

Recording statement in the Flagship corruption reference, he said a NAB investigation officer (IO) Muhammad Kamran came to his office on Jan 24, 2018 and demanded record from the British authorities of off-shore companies.

The record had arrived at the Pakistan High Commission in London and was delivered to the officer.

Hannan told the NAB investigation officer that the record needed to be notarised or legalised by the Foreign & Common Wealth Office. The record contained a list of companies’ directors and details of balance.