Horse-trading blame is bogus: Bilawal claims convincing MPs to vote for PPP

TOBA TEK SINGH/MULTAN: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday ruled out horse trading in the Senate elections, saying they convinced the assembly members to cast vote in favour of the PPP.

He said that the residents of Takht-e-Lahore had endangered the country. He said that conditions have reached the level where every person in the society is unsafe and a victim of uncertainty and despondency.

He said that the PPP did not employ horse trading, rather it got votes by convincing assembly members. He expressed these views while addressing the party workers in Muhala Katchi Basti in Toba Tek Singh.

Addressing the workers through the hologram technology in Toba Tek Singh, Bilawal Bhutto said that it is obligatory for him to play his positive and effective role in the critical circumstances in the country. He said that for the country’s people, particularly the youth need to strengthen his hands so that he could rid the country of the problems.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that the residents of Takht-e-Lahore had caused a great loss to the country and brought the country on the crossroads. He said that today the conditions have reached the level where climate of uncertainty and despondency is widespread in the society. He said he being a youth, a patriotic Pakistani and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party he assumed it as his responsibility to play a positive and effective role in the critical situation in the country.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PPP’s central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday urged the people of south Punjab to vote for those who were supporting the idea of a separate province in order to empower local people.

Talking to the media on the occasion of Seraiki Ajrak Day at the Multan Arts Council here, Gilani observed that blue colour of “Ajrak” was the cultural identity of the Seraiki region. “It is my prayer and wish that there should be a separate province of the people of the region.” He also suggested observing the Seraiki Ajrak Day at the government level and added when the PPP would come to power, it would mark the day at the government level.

Responding to a question,Yusuf Raza Gilani said elected representatives should not criticize judicial verdicts. He said those criticising the judiciary should be disqualified. He said the matter of PML-N’s top leader was sub-judice and it was the purview of the court to decide it.

To another question about horse trading in the Senate elections, he observed if it was so, then the PPP would have secured seats from Punjab. He, however, commented that the PTI won a seat from the Punjab despite its small number of legislators. When questioned about any chance of delay in holding the general elections, Gilani observed that the polls should be held on time. About the PPP’s preparations for the next elections, Gilani said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit all the provinces very soon for this purpose.