Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

8 grilled in Belgium anti-terror raids

8 grilled in Belgium anti-terror raids

BRUSSELS: Eight people were questioned in Brussels following counter-terror raids as part of an investigation into what one source said Monday appeared to be preparations for an attack. All eight were arrested Sunday in Molenbeek, an immigrant district in the Belgian capital linked to the Paris and Brussels terror attacks, the federal prosecutor’s office said. Spokesman Wenke Roggen said all eight were released without charge.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar