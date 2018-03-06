8 grilled in Belgium anti-terror raids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: Eight people were questioned in Brussels following counter-terror raids as part of an investigation into what one source said Monday appeared to be preparations for an attack. All eight were arrested Sunday in Molenbeek, an immigrant district in the Belgian capital linked to the Paris and Brussels terror attacks, the federal prosecutor’s office said. Spokesman Wenke Roggen said all eight were released without charge.
