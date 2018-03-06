Tue March 06, 2018
World

AFP
March 6, 2018

Ethiopians strike over state of emergency

BURAYU: Businesses closed in Ethiopia’s capital and its largest region on Monday to protest a state of emergency declared after the prime minister’s resignation last month. Shops were shut and roads deserted in parts of the capital Addis Ababa and in towns in the surrounding Oromia region, a hotbed of anti-government dissent since 2015. “The strike is a response to our fear” of the state of emergency, a resident of the Oromia town Burayu who requested anonymity told AFP. Standing together with like-minded neighbours, the resident said: “If they see us in a group like this, the police will come and shoot us.” Roads leading out of Addis Ababa were lined with parked trucks and buses whose drivers feared being assaulted by protesters if they defied the strike.

