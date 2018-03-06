Iran accord failure would be ‘great loss’

VIENNA: The failure of the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers to restrict Tehran’s nuclear programme would be a “great loss”, the head of the UN’s atomic watchdog said Monday. International Atomic Energy Agency director general Yukiya Amano said Iran was, as of today, “implementing its nuclear-related commitments” under the deal. US President Donald Trump has been a harsh critic of what he calls the agreement’s “disastrous flaws”. In January, he set a 120-day deadline for US lawmakers and European allies to “fix” the agreement or face a US withdrawal. In a speech opening a meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors, Amano said the deal “represents a significant gain for verification” and that if it “were to fail, it would be a great loss for nuclear verification and for multilateralism”. Last month an IAEA report showed that Iran was continuing to abide by the deal’s key measures. Amano said inspectors had had “access to all the sites and locations which we needed to visit”.