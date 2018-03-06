Tue March 06, 2018
World

AFP
March 6, 2018

Saudi Arabia expects deals with Britain during crown prince’s visit

LONDON: Saudi Arabia expects to sign agreements with Britain covering a range of issues during a visit to London this week by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday. The minister told reporters that Britain´s planned exit from the European Union did not reduce its attractiveness as an investment destination, and he expected the crown prince´s visit to take bilateral relations to a higher level.

