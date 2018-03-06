Iran says only way to end Syria war is to support govt

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the only way to end the conflict in Syria was to support its government. “There is no other way to resolve the Syrian crisis other than reinforcing the central government in Damascus,” said Rouhani following a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, according to the presidency’s website. Iran has been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing military advisers and organising “volunteer” fighters. Rouhani said France and Iran share the same priorities in Syria of ridding the country of “terrorism”, and helping the Syrian people.