Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Iran says only way to end Syria war is to support govt

Iran says only way to end Syria war is to support govt

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the only way to end the conflict in Syria was to support its government. “There is no other way to resolve the Syrian crisis other than reinforcing the central government in Damascus,” said Rouhani following a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, according to the presidency’s website. Iran has been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing military advisers and organising “volunteer” fighters. Rouhani said France and Iran share the same priorities in Syria of ridding the country of “terrorism”, and helping the Syrian people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar