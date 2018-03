Sri Lanka imposes curfew in Kandy after anti-Muslim riots

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka imposed a curfew Monday in a central hill station town popular with tourists after days of communal unrest that saw a man killed and Muslim businesses set alight. Police had been placed on alert in Kandy, home to famous tea plantations and Buddhist relics, to ensure that the “situation does not spiral into inter-communal conflagration,” the government said. “The government appeals to all parties and especially the general public to act with responsibility and remain calm,” it said in a statement. Police said there had been riots and arson attacks since the weekend in Kandy. “The curfew was imposed to control the situation in the area,” said police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera.