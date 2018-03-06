Egypt state TV presenter held for ‘defaming police’ released

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities on Monday released on bail a prominent state television talk show presenter after he was briefly held on accusations he insulted the police, officials said. Pro-government Khairy Ramadan had been ordered detained late Sunday after he last month discussed the alleged low salaries of police officers on his show “Egypt Today” on the public Channel 1. Citing a policeman’s wife, Ramadan had presented a breakdown of the officer’s monthly gross salary of 6,890 pounds ($390, 320 euros), with which he has to provide for his family. He was released on Monday on a 10,000-pound bail (about $560), officials said. His detention came after authorities warned they were keeping a close eye on media and would take action against anyone spreading “false” news.

Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem in May: president

Ag AFP

WASHINGTON: Guatemala will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem this May, two days after the United States shifts its mission, the Latin American country’s president announced. Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales told a cheering crowd on Sunday that “as a sovereign decision, we recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.” Speaking at the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), an influential pro-Israeli lobbying group, he said: “Under my instructions, two days after the United States moves its embassy, Guatemala will return and permanently move its embassy to Jerusalem. “I would like to thank President Trump for leading the way.” Trump’s decision in December to transfer the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem has drawn widespread condemnation, with critics saying it damages hopes for a negotiated Middle East peace. Morales nevertheless soon followed Trump, making Guatemala the first country to do so.