Trump ‘may’ attend US embassy opening in Jerusalem

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said he “may” attend the opening of a controversial new US embassy in Jerusalem, a fraught prospect designed to underscore close ties with Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he hosted Monday.

Trump warmly welcomed the embattled prime minister to the White House, claiming US-Israel ties had “never been better” and floating a May trip that would be a major security and diplomatic challenge.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks on Monday that offer a chance to project a common front against Iran but are expected to do little to advance seemingly stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace prospects.

Mired in corruption investigations threatening his political survival, Netanyahu was confronted, only hours before the White House meeting, by news back home that a former spokesman had turned state’s witness in one of the probes. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

US and Israeli officials said the agenda of Netanyahu’s talks with Trump would be topped by the president’s push to change or scrap Iran´s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and concerns over Tehran’s foothold in Syria.

Both leaders have railed against the deal, citing its limited duration and the fact it does not cover Iran’s ballistic missile program or its support for anti-Israel militants in the region. Trump has threatened to quit the agreement unless European allies help “fix” it with a follow-up accord.

An Israeli official said Netanyahu and Trump were likely to talk about how to overcome European resistance on the matter. “I intend to discuss a series of issues with (Trump), but foremost Iran, its aggression, nuclear ambitions and aggressive actions in the Middle East, including along our very border,” Netanyahu told reporters on his departure from Israel.

Israel has accused Tehran of seeking a permanent military presence in Syria, where Iranian-backed forces support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war. Netanyahu has cautioned that Israel could act against Iran itself after an Iranian drone flew into Israel last month and an Israeli warplane was downed while bombing air defences in Syria.

He accuses Iran of planning to build precision-guided missile factories in Lebanon, amid tensions on that border. “We want to know and we must know, what the US position will be if we do enter into some wider confrontation with Iran,” Michael Oren, a deputy Israeli cabinet minister and former ambassador to Washington, said on Israel´s Channel 13 TV.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has called on Iran to withdraw its military and militia from Syria. But with Russia the dominant international player in Syria, it is unclear what practical steps Washington could take to ease Israeli concerns. Trump and Netanyahu will also discuss efforts led by the president´s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner to develop an Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal, which the president has said could lead to the “deal of the century.