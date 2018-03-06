45 killed in Syria enclave bombardment

BEIRUT: Syrian regime bombardment on the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta killed at least 45 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based war monitor said at least 19 of the victims were killed in the town of Hammuriyeh, where regime aircraft used crude improvised munitions known as “barrels bombs”. The Observatory warned that toll could rise further as bodies were still being retrieved from the rubble.

Meanwhile, an international aid convoy entered Syria‘s Eastern Ghouta on Monday to deliver much-needed supplies as regime forces seized more ground in a fierce offensive to retake the battered rebel enclave. The UN said 46 trucks had entered Eastern Ghouta and arrived in the main town of Douma, in the first aid delivery since the start of the regime assault last month. The aid arrived after fresh air strikes hit Eastern Ghouta and regime troops were reported to have retaken a third of the enclave in a rapidly advancing offensive.