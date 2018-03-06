Iran says can produce enriched uranium in less than two days

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Iran said it could produce higher enriched uranium within two days if the US quit a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six major powers, Tehran’s Arabic language al-Alam TV reported. “If America pulls out of the deal . . . Iran could resume its 20pc uranium enrichment in less than 48 hours,” Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, told al-Alam TV. Uranium refined to 20pc fissile purity is well beyond the 5pc required to fuel civilian nuclear power plants, though still well short of highly enriched, or 80-90pc, purity needed for a nuclear bomb.
