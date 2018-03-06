Iran says can produce enriched uranium in less than two days

ANKARA: Iran said it could produce higher enriched uranium within two days if the US quit a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six major powers, Tehran’s Arabic language al-Alam TV reported. “If America pulls out of the deal . . . Iran could resume its 20pc uranium enrichment in less than 48 hours,” Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, told al-Alam TV. Uranium refined to 20pc fissile purity is well beyond the 5pc required to fuel civilian nuclear power plants, though still well short of highly enriched, or 80-90pc, purity needed for a nuclear bomb.