Italy far-right claims coalition has ‘right’ to govern

Elections deliver hung parliament

Ag AFP

MILAN: Italian far-right-leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that his coalition had the “right and the duty” to govern the country after taking 37 percent of the vote in the weekend election.

“This is an extraordinary victory,” the leader of the anti-immigrant League party told a press conference in Milan. “We have the right and the duty to govern over the coming years.” The eurosceptic leader said that he would hold talks “in the coming hours” with the rest of his coalition, in particular Forza Italia party leader and former premier Silvio Berlusconi. Salvini said he was “committed to the deal” within the right-wing coalition that whichever party came away with the most votes would nominate the future prime minister. “I’m not saying it has to be me, but our team is ready,” he said, adding that “deals between friends are kept.” Italy’s national election produced no outright winner on Sunday, according to exit polls that pointed to possible political gridlock, with voters backing anti-establishment and far-right parties in record numbers.

A rightist alliance emerged with the biggest bloc of votes, ahead of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the largest single party, polls showed. The ruling centre-left coalition came third, hurt by anger over poverty and mass immigration. Full results are not expected for several hours, and Italian exit polls have previously given misleading initial readings. Heavily indebted Italy is the third largest economy in the euro zone and prolonged political stalemate could make it the focal point of market concern now that the threat of instability in Germany has receded thanks to the revival on Sunday of a grand coalition under Chancellor Angela Merkel