Trump declares won´t back down on tariffs, does not expect trade war

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not back down from his planned new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, creating a possible standoff with top lawmakers from his own Republican party who have criticized the planned levies for threatening the US economy and possibly sparking a trade war. “We´re not backing down,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I don´t think you´re going to have a trade war.”
