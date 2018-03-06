Tue March 06, 2018
World

March 6, 2018

Pentagon ‘cautiously optimistic’ about talks between North, South Korea

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon is “cautiously optimistic” about talks between Seoul and Pyongyang, a US military spokesman said on Monday after a 10-member South Korean delegation met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “Our job is to make sure that we maintain those military operations to defend the Korean peninsula and we will (stand) shoulder to shoulder with our South Korean partners in the ROK-US alliance,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters, using an acronym for the Republic of Korea. “But we are cautiously optimistic and obviously we encourage the dialogue to take place,” Manning added.—Reuters

