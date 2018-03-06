Saudi women can now work as tourist guides

JEDDAH: Saudi women can now become tourist guides and obtain licenses from the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH).

Answering a question, Badr Al-Obaid, director of the hospitality sector nationalization at SCTNH, said that starting this year Saudi women can get licenses to work as tourist guides.He advised women to check the SCTNH website to know the regulations required to obtain the tourist guide license.

Speaking at Women Empowerment and Integration Forum here on Sunday, he said the SCTNH is keen to implement Saudization at different levels in the tourism sector. He said training programs have been provided to more than 8,000 Saudi youth to engage them in the job market.

More than 400 Saudis have been sent on scholarships abroad during the last two years to prepare qualified individuals to join the tourism sector.