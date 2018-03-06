CM Colleges Cricket begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The 2nd Chief Minister Punjab Inter Colleges Cricket Championship 2018 started here on Monday. Former captain Muhammad Yousaf was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.On the opening day, FC College beat Standard College for Poly Technique Institute Township by 25 runs. Mutahir from FC was the man of the match. He made 42 runs.
