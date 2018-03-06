Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM Colleges Cricket begins

CM Colleges Cricket begins

LAHORE: The 2nd Chief Minister Punjab Inter Colleges Cricket Championship 2018 started here on Monday. Former captain Muhammad Yousaf was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.On the opening day, FC College beat Standard College for Poly Technique Institute Township by 25 runs. Mutahir from FC was the man of the match. He made 42 runs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar